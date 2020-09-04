Birthday freebies for those born in September

SAN ANTONIO – Born in September? It’s the month of the year with the most US birthdays.

So we thought we’d celebrate all those September babies with a roundup of some things you can get for FREE during your birthday month. Check it out.

Arby’s - Get a free, 12-ounce milkshake on your birthday after any purchase when you register with Arby’s. You get free fries and a drink with a sandwich when you sign up for the email list, too

Dunkin’ Donuts - America runs on Dunkin’ and you can for free with DD Perks! Download the app and you’ll receive a free drink on your birthday.

DQ (Dairy Queen) - It’s what we like about Texas and with buy one, get one free Blizzards, what’s not to like? You’ll get the coupon when you sign up for the Blizzard Fan Club.

Red Robin - Become a Red Robin Royalty member and you’ll get a free birthday burger, not to mention rewards, including every 10th item for free (yum!).

Texas Roadhouse - Sign up for the email club and you’ll not only get a free appetizer, but you’ll get a birthday surprise, as well.

Petco - Can’t forget about our September best friends! Join Petco’s Pals Rewards and your pet will get a free gift on their birthday. Be sure to register your pet’s birth or adoption date after you register.

Old Navy - Gotta get that Performance Fleece! Go to the email newsletter signup page, scroll down to the birthday club and you’ll get a free gift on your special day (we’ve heard it’s a pretty sweet coupon).

