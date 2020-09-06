Kick off fall early at this festival featuring global beers, pub food favorites

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Since many annual food festivals have been canceled for 2020, finding fun family activities for all ages can be difficult.

SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back fun Oktoberfest traditions in its Bier Fest featuring a lineup of beers from around the globe, including a variety of local favorites.

The festival is great for friends to sample and explore local and global beers and eat awesome pub food favorites. From bold hops to coaster drops and animal encounters to refreshing lagers, the party is brewing weekends plus Labor Day at Bier Fest to Sept. 27.

The event is included with active Annual Passes and Fun Cards. All guests are required to make a reservation prior to attending the event.

The beer menu includes Spoetzl Brewing, Mexican imports, Altstadt Brewery, Busted Sandal Brewing Co., German beers, Karbach Brewing Co. Boston Beer and a craft beer stand.

Whether you’re craving German favorites such as a pork schnitzel served on a pretzel un, traditional bratwurst, pretzel wurst, beer cheese dog, potatoes pancakes, giant pretzel, turkey legs or apple strudel with vanilla ice cream, SeaWorld has it all.

The park is excited to continue to provide guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time.

