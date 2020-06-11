Aquatica is now open with enhanced health, safety protocols in place; SeaWorld is next

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer heat is here, whether you like it or not, and now is an opportune time to cool down in some water with the whole family.

While entertainment attractions and parks were forced to close their doors due to COVID-19, businesses are now starting to reopen.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has announced a phased reopening (with capacity limitations) of SeaWorld San Antonio set for Friday, June 19.

Aquatica San Antonio opened to the public June 6.

The reopening of the park will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face-covering requirements and temperature screening.

“Safety is a top priority for our park teams, and we’ve been working hard to prepare a safe environment to welcome everyone through our park gates for more fun and memorable experiences," said Byron Surrett, president of SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica.

To help manage the capacity to ensure physical distancing within the parks, all parks will require advance online reservations. According to SeaWorld San Antonio, the phased reopening plan was approved by the state of Texas.

“We thank Governor Abbott, Representative Cortez, and San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg for their support of tourism in Texas as we prepare to reopen SeaWorld San Antonio to the public on June 19,” said Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Guests will be asked to visit the reservation pages of park websites to make those reservations.

