Cut out extra expenses with these steps

San Antonio – Money expert Nev Harris shares some steps on to start saving more money

Shopping - surge in non-panic buying items

Food delivery - eating out was already expensive enough, but now it is even easier and includes additional fees

Look at expenses - Cut out subscriptions and habits you don’t really need or use

Refinance houses, student loans and other debt - Lower your monthly expenses so you more extra money to act as a cushion against needing to go into debt

Exercise - it’s natures anti-anxiety medicine, occupies our time with something productive so we aren’t buying things to keep us entertained, allow us to think more clearly

Some deals that Nev suggests to look for during this pandemic period:

Airlines miles bonus transfer deals

Refinancing opportunities

For more advice from Nev Harris on how to better manage/save your money, head to his website.