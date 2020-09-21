Cut out extra expenses with these steps

San Antonio – Money expert Nev Harris shares some steps on to start saving more money
- Shopping - surge in non-panic buying items
- Food delivery - eating out was already expensive enough, but now it is even easier and includes additional fees
- Look at expenses - Cut out subscriptions and habits you don’t really need or use
- Refinance houses, student loans and other debt - Lower your monthly expenses so you more extra money to act as a cushion against needing to go into debt
- Exercise - it’s natures anti-anxiety medicine, occupies our time with something productive so we aren’t buying things to keep us entertained, allow us to think more clearly
Some deals that Nev suggests to look for during this pandemic period:
- Airlines miles bonus transfer deals
- Refinancing opportunities
For more advice from Nev Harris on how to better manage/save your money, head to his website.