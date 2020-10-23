Funding available to help pay rent, utilities for qualified people in Bexar County

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The pandemic might be knocking people down, but Bexar County is strong. And did you realize that help is available, if you’re struggling to pay rent or utilities?

You might be able to receive funds and resources.

Bexar County is providing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic to people who need help to pay their rent, utilities and relocate.

“Bexar County is so excited to offer a relief program for our residents," said Deborah Carter, director for economic and community development. "We are really excited to bring this to the community.”

In 2020, Bexar County gave out $11.75 million in small business loans and grants, assisting 850 small businesses and retaining 500 employees, according to Bexar County Strong.

“We have $13 million allocated for job training placement,” said Carter. “We also have $2.5 million available for rental assistance, $5.6 million for utility assistance and $1.8 million available for small business grants and about $93,000 available to help with any kind of relocation assistance you may need if you’re in the middle of a transition. There’s a lot of funding available for our community members to tap into.”

Bexar County residents who live in unincorporated Bexar County or in one of the 26 suburban cities within Bexar County limits are qualified for these programs.

If you are interested in applying for financial aid, click here.

To speak with a relief representative concerning any Bexar County Strong COVID-19 relief program, call 210-335-1777.