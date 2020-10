SAN ANTONIO – Chef Johnny Hernandez shares their signature Day of the Dead cocktail with Jen Tobias-Struski.

The “Alebrije” cocktail is available from now through November 2nd at all La Gloria locations. The colors represent the brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures. The first alebrijes, along with invention of the term, originated with Mexico City cartonero Pedro Linares.

