Election viewing party essentials

San Antonio – Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess and the Monkey has all the essentials needed to make your election viewing party a fun one.

Serve your guests some patriotic snacks with a red, white and blue charcuterie board made from crackers, tomatoes, meats and white cheeses for the stripes, along with blueberries and Hershey’s kisses for the blue section with stars.

Next have a sweet snack ready with some popcorn covered in white chocolate drizzle and topped with red and blue sprinkles.

Also add some election decor to your wine bottles with some custom made labels that can be found just about anywhere online.

Finally, to pass the time while the votes come in and the polls are closing, get your guests thinking with some good old election trivia.

For more great ideas from Princess and the Monkey Home Decor, head to her Facebook page.