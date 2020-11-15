Cute Thanksgiving place settings for just $3 a person

SAN ANTONIO – Running out of ideas for your Thanksgiving table? Adeina Anderson shows us how to make cute place settings on a budget. Watch the video above to check out her pointers on how to keep the kids busy at the same time.

Anderson suggests shopping at your neighborhood dollar store to find what you need to make the decorations. She also shares a couple of fun cocktails for the holiday season.

You can find more information about Anderson on her website, Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

