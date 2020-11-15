Trending: How to make hot chocolate bombs

SAN ANTONIO – The kids will not only love making these trendy hot chocolate bombs, but they won’t be able to stop watching as they disintegrate into marshmallowy goodness right in their mugs.

All you need is good quality chocolate, hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and a mold. You can also add sprinkles for extra fun!

Watch the video above to see how to make hot chocolate bombs and try it at home with the kids!

Other articles featuring ideas by Anderson:

- Cute Thanksgiving place settings for just $3 a person

- Keep the kids happy & healthy on your next road trip

- Create your own fair games, food at home