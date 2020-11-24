Having car trouble? Here are 7 signs your brakes need to be checked

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Auto 101 -- your safety is the No. 1 priority.

Brake trouble can turn up at any moment, but it’s up to you to take care of it before it takes a turn for the worse.

Regularly check your brakes for wear and tear, and be sure to keep your ears open for the sound of squeaky brakes wearing down.

Caliber Auto Care, formerly Service First Automotive, which is expanding into the San Antonio area, has seven recommendations on when it’s time to see an auto care expert regarding brakes.

Get your brakes checked if you notice the following:

A squealing noise while driving that stops when the brakes are applied. The steering wheel shakes when you apply the brakes. The vehicle pulls to the left or right while braking. Repeated squeaking when the brakes are engaged. Grinding or groaning noises while stopping. Brakes require more pressure, or the pedal pushes closer to the floor more than usual. Steering wheel vibration.

If you need to get your brakes looked at, finding an auto care service that will place the utmost importance on brake service is essential.

From routine maintenance to repair, Caliber Auto Care makes sure you can depend on your brakes, day in and day out, in all kinds of weather. The group also services in oil changes, auto repair, alignments, digital inspections and state inspections.

To learn more about Caliber Auto Care’s new promotion, ‘Tis the Season to Save,’ watch the video above or click or tap here.