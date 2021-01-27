Support local: Mom opens coffee airstream during pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Sydni Abed is a mom of two who loves and needs her coffee, so opening a new business for others who share her passion, seemed fitting, despite a pandemic.

“I had both kids home and it was just something that I always loved,” Abed said.

The airstream trailer is located at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, off I-10 and Huebner Rd.

“We take orders and then bring them to your car and we have an outdoor seating area,” Abed said.

Despite only being open for three months, she has plenty of regulars. Here are some of the customer favorites:

• Vanilla Spice Latte

• Toffee Nut Latte

• Lavender Matcha Latte (hot or iced)

They also serve up a “Turkish” coffee that only requires a few ounces to give you a java jolt to last for hours!

For more information on Early Bird Coffee, click here.