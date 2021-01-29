Recipes: Game day favorites with a Creole twist, plenty of bacon

(Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Amp up your game day appetizers with bacon-wrapped drumsticks seasoned with Tony Chachere's dressing.

SAN ANTONIO – Drumsticks with bacon and bacon-wrapped burgers?! It’s a tasty touchdown for the biggest game of the year.

Chef Gaye, of Tony Chachere’s, is cooking up game day goodies with plenty of bacon and Creole seasoning.

Perfect for entertaining, these spicy bacon chicken drumsticks are grilled, then served with Tony Chachere’s ranch salad dressing.

The burgers, marinated with Tony Chachere’s burger marinade and seasoned with the bold Creole seasoning, pairs nicely with sharp cheddar cheese and a slice of bacon.

Check out the recipes below.

Bacon-wrapped chicken drumsticks

Ingredients:

14 chicken drumsticks

1 pound sliced bacon (room temperature)

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s bold Creole seasoning

1 cup dark brown sugar

Directions:

Preheat grill to 375°F.

Mix chili powder and Tony Chachere’s seasoning, then place in a shallow bowl. Place brown sugar in another bowl.

Roll drumsticks in seasoning mix. Place on a baking pan.

Wrap one slice of bacon around each drumstick. Place on a greased baking pan. Roll legs in brown sugar.

Ad

Place chicken on grill for 10 minutes. Turn and cook for 10 minutes more.

Place on top rack on indirect heat. Cover and cook for 40 minutes. Take off grill.

Tip: You can also bake these in a conventional oven. Preheat to 425°F and bake for 50 minutes.

Cheddar stuffed bacon wrapped burgers

Ingredients:

3 pounds ground beef

1 cup Tony Chachere’s burger marinade

2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s bold Creole seasoning

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, cut into slices

1 pound bacon

Toothpicks

Directions:

Preheat grill.

In a bowl, combine ground beef, burger marinade and 2 tablespoons of bold Creole seasoning. Measure 1/2 cup portions of beef, shape into patties and chill in the refrigerator.

Remove patties from fridge. Place one slice of cheese in center of each patty. Cover with another patty. Wrap burger with bacon.

Grill burgers over medium heat, about 7 to 8 minutes per side (or until cooked through), and internal temperature registers 160°F on thermometer.

Serve burgers on toasted buns with your favorite toppings.

More recipes from Tony Chachere’s:

- Blackened shrimp salad

Ad

- Bacon-wrapped, green onion-stuffed marinated pork tenderloin

- Add Cajun flavor to your chicken dinner