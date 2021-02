SAN ANTONIO – If you have a little one who loves science there is a free virtual class this evening on VarsityTutors.com.

Raquel Nuno is the instructor. She is a planetary scientist who has worked on NASA missions. She is excited to share her love for science and space with kids from kinder to seventh grade.

The class is at 6 p.m. and you can sign up for free to tune in, click here.