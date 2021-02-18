As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 18, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., cold weather comfort food recipes you can make with leftovers or inexpensive ingredients, a seafood spot for Lent, Jen’s interview with Matthew McConaughey and more.

It’s snowing again and there’s a boil water notice. Here’s where you can find important info:

• SAWS customers urged to boil water before drinking

• When is my power coming back on? CPS Energy CEO says complete outage relief coming in days

• TxDOT warns that dangerous, icy conditions remain on roads with more wintry conditions in San Antonio

• Another round of wintry weather - including snow - on Thursday

• H-E-B adjusts store hours, issues purchase limits at San Antonio-area stores

Need some cold weather recipes? The Culinary Cottage shares a $10 tomato soup recipe with a French twist that you have to try along with some useful kitchen hacks. Plus, Pico de Gallo, a La Familia Cortez restaurant, shares easy caldo de res and turkey pozole recipes (watch the video above).

David Elder takes us out to La Laguna Mariscos & Sushi for friendly food options for Lent, which began yesterday, and giant micheladas.

Have you read Matthew McConaughey’s new book, Greenlights? Jen catches up with the A-list, Texas actor in an SA Live exclusive interview. Check out the extended interview here.

How do you say "YOLO"? What are you shouting out before you do something crazy?

