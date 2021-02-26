Trending: Virtual restaurant establishes new food delivery concept in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Want Outlaw Burger or Miss Mazy’s Chicken? Chef Adrian Cruz, of Ghost Kitchens SA, will make it and send it via delivery service to your door - no physical restaurant required.

Ghost Kitchens SA launched in San Antonio at the beginning of January. A ghost kitchen essentially operates in a certified restaurant space, but doesn’t offer a dine-in option, so it’s just cranking out food for delivery.

In this case, Cruz said, his business creates menu options from several different popular eateries and offers online ordering and delivery via Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash, depending on where you are in town.

To order, just visit one of those delivery sites, type in the name of the restaurant that has the menu item you’re looking for and order. Right now, Ghost Kitchens SA is featuring the following restaurants:

Outlaw Burger

Miss Mazy’s Chicken

Fire Belly Wings

Wild Wild Wings

Wing Dynasty

The Crave Burgers

To learn more about Ghost Kitchens SA and keep up with its ever-changing menu, follow its Facebook page.