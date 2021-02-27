Sweat and spell workout!

SAN ANTONIO – Each letter of the alphabet is assigned an exercise move. Spell out the names of your partner or family members to get the whole gang moving. It’s also a great way to virtually workout with friends and family that are unable to be together due to the pandemic.

MixFit SA is a local south side owned fitness company, and official training center at Brooks with a specialty in total body transformations. Whether your goal is to simply get moving, lose weight, gain lean muscle or try something new, MixFit SA has the FIT for you!

Click here for more information on MixFit SA.