As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 3, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., spring break ideas from a San Antonio mom and author, Wild Wednesday, fish tacos, a bacon-wrapped burger and more.

We’re getting into spring break mode with the San Antonio Zoo! Fiona will be hanging with the hippos for an encore Wild Wednesday. Learn about the zoo’s Jungle Boogie Break event here.

Need more spring break ideas? No problem. San Antonio mom and author Christie Cuthbert has you covered. We’ll also learn more about her book, “The Mischief Makers.”

Jen is visiting The Cove, north of downtown, for Lent-friendly eats, including the restaurant’s renowned fish tacos and vegan nachos.

Ad

Tony Chachere’s is sharing a mouth-watering burger recipe this Burger Week for bacon-wrapped burgers. You can find the recipe here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.