5 birthday freebies for those born in March

SAN ANTONIO – March has just begun and we wanted to give everyone a chance at a free or discounted gift for their March birthday.

Maggiano’s Little Italy - Take a little trip to Italy without having to leave San Antonio. Maggiano’s Little Italy offers coupons to save money on your meal when you sign up for their E-Club. It may not be a full free meal, but every dime saved makes your birthday special.

Alamo Drafthouse - Seeing a movie is a great way to entertain the family for a few hours. If you join Alamo Drafthouse’s “Victory Program” you can receive a free movie ticket on your birthday. Depending on your Victory Program rank you may receive up to two free movie tickets. The Alamo Drafthouse is a texas original business and has consistently updated its procedures to meet CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Ad

Kona Grill - Save money on your next sushi craving. Kona Grill offers cash rewards just for eating when you sign up for their Konavore Rewards loyalty program. Earn points for nearly every dollar you spend, and redeem those points for cash rewards. You’ll receive a special gift on your birthday, and you get your first reward just for signing up.

CVS Pharmacy - Join the free CVS “ExtraCare BeautyClub” to receive three dollars in “CVS ExtraBucks Rewards” on your birthday. That’s free money to spend however you see fit.

Taco Cabana - If you love Taco Cabana then you can become part of the Taco Cabana family by signing up for the MYTC! Loyalty Program. When you sign up you can receive a free small quesadilla after your first purchase. Plus, you can start earning points on purchases and receive a five dollar reward for every 75 points earned, one dollar equals one point.

Ad

Look for more birthday freebies on SA Live, weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12, ksat.com and the KSAT TV app!

More birthday freebies:

https://www.ksat.com/sa-live/2020/09/04/birthday-freebies-for-those-born-in-september/

https://www.ksat.com/sa-live/2020/08/07/birthday-freebies-for-kids-in-august/