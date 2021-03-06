3 fancy cocktails to enjoy at the new Thompson San Antonio hotel

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new spot for sips and staycations in the Alamo City. The new Thompson San Antonio hotel, located downtown, shares a trio of fancy cocktails that can be found at the new Landrace restaurant and poolside bar, Cenote Pool Deck.
1. Sin & Smoke (available at Landrace) - Made with mesquite-infused Maker’s Mark, bitters and simple syrup.
2. Lazy Day-sy (available at Cenote Pool Deck) - Made with Empress gin, Dolin Génépy le Chamois liqueur and lemon.
3. Simmer Down, Bruce (available at Cenote Pool Deck) - Made with Suntory Haku vodka, Midori, coconut simple syrup, passion fruit, lime, melon and bitters.
Landrace San Antonio is now open on the bottom floor of the hotel. Cenote poolside bar is open to guests and features live music on the weekends.
Be on the lookout for a third eatery coming to the Thompson. The Moon’s Daughters will be located on 20 stories above the River Walk, on the hotel’s rooftop. For more information, click here.