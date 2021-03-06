3 fancy cocktails to enjoy at the new Thompson San Antonio hotel

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new spot for sips and staycations in the Alamo City. The new Thompson San Antonio hotel, located downtown, shares a trio of fancy cocktails that can be found at the new Landrace restaurant and poolside bar, Cenote Pool Deck.

1. Sin & Smoke (available at Landrace) - Made with mesquite-infused Maker’s Mark, bitters and simple syrup.

Sin & Smoke offered at Landrace. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

2. Lazy Day-sy (available at Cenote Pool Deck) - Made with Empress gin, Dolin Génépy le Chamois liqueur and lemon.

Lazy Day-sy offered at Cenote Pool Deck, Thompson San Antonio hotel. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

3. Simmer Down, Bruce (available at Cenote Pool Deck) - Made with Suntory Haku vodka, Midori, coconut simple syrup, passion fruit, lime, melon and bitters.

Simmer Down, Bruce, offered at Cenote Pool Deck at Thompson San Antonio. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Landrace San Antonio is now open on the bottom floor of the hotel. Cenote poolside bar is open to guests and features live music on the weekends.

Be on the lookout for a third eatery coming to the Thompson. The Moon’s Daughters will be located on 20 stories above the River Walk, on the hotel’s rooftop. For more information, click here.