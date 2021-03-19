Spring cleaning: Organize your kids’ drawers with 1 simple strategy

SAN ANTONIO – Do you know how to tri-fold or file-fold? You will after you watch this!

Sort & Order owner and Operator Jennifer Singleterry shares how to organize your children’s dresser drawers with one easy plan.

Here are three tips to get you started:

Tip 1: Take everything out of the drawers. It’s easier to get rid of things you don’t need and organize what’s left if you start with an empty dresser.

Tip 2: Vacuum and wipe out each drawer. This creates a clean slate for your new organizing joy!

Tip 3: File, don’t pile. Clothes will be easier for your kids to find if you don’t stack them on top of each other. Instead, tri-fold or file-fold each article of clothing so you can create a clothes filing system. Watch the video above to learn how.

You can book Singleterry to organize your home on the Sort & Order website.

Ad

More organizing ideas: