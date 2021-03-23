As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 23, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., National Puppy Day, a TikTok candle trend, beer pairings and women’s basketball, parks to visit for spring and more.

It’s National Puppy Day and we want to see your dogs when they were pups! Share your puppy pics @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

🐶🐕 Happy #NationalPuppyDay! We want to see your dogs when they were puppies, so share your pics! 🐶🐕



Tag us @saliveksat + you might see your photos on TV from 1-2 p.m. today on @ksatnews! pic.twitter.com/CssIE4StXC — SA Live (@SALiveKSAT) March 23, 2021

Looking for a place to chill while you’re enjoying basketball? Alamo Beer Company has you covered with perfect pairings for the women’s basketball tournament.

TikTok trends are all the rage these days, and Mike and Jen are trying a new one called candle-bending! Pretty Life Girls gives us a tutorial.

Ad

Dario’s Bakery has cute treats for Easter and spring! He’s showcasing a few you can order on the show today.

Plus, local clothing company The Indigo Prophet and San Antonio parks you can visit for spring. Don’t forget the Cibolo Center for Conservation, too!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.