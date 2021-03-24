San Antonio business crafts made-to-order jeans for all body types

SAN ANTONIO – The Indigo Prophet, based in San Antonio, makes five-pocket women’s jeans to custom fit your body shape. Watch the video to see how owner and operator Marielle La Rue fashions each pair.

La Rue started the business after a common struggle: she couldn’t find jeans that fit right.

“I have a smaller waist and a larger backside, and I always dealt with a lot of fit issues,” La Rue said. “So I just decided to kind of start making my own jeans.”

She soon started making them for others, as well. La Rue only works in 100% cotton. She finds that with stretch denim, the two different fibers don’t always communicate properly and you end up with sagging or stretching in weird places.

“Any woman watching this knows what I’m talking about,” La Rue said.

You can order jeans from The Indigo Prophet here. La Rue only sells a limited number of jeans per month. Be prepared to discuss measurements, sizing and problems that arise with particular cuts.

