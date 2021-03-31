Enjoy movie nights at Ida Claire this spring

SAN ANTONIO – Movie nights are back at Ida Claire. You can enjoy elevated dining, craft cocktails and out movies every Thursday at the southern-inspired restaurant.

April 1 they will show “Bad News Bears” at 8 p.m. The movie nights include complimentary popcorn. You can also enjoy a movie-themed cocktail such as “The Buttermaker” which is a take on an Old Fashioned.

Next week’s movie is “Happy Gilmore.”

You can also order Easter family meal kits that include a choice of entrée, guests can select either Glazed Ham ($80) or CAB Prime Rib ($110).

All meal kits feed four to six people and come with sides including scalloped potatoes, maple glazed carrots, green bean casserole, honey butter biscuits and spring salad. For dessert, guests can add on their choice of pie for $20 from options including Coconut Cream, Strawberry Lemonade or Bourbon Pecan.

Guests can preorder Ida Claire’s Easter Meal Kit starting now until supplies last. To learn more about Ida Claire click here.