Over-the-top Rice Krispy treats made by local high schooler

SAN ANTONIO – She’s the teen who’s taking Rice Krispy treats to the next level. Meet Trinity Miranda, owner of Sweet T’s Treats in San Antonio. She even makes Hot Cheeto treats!

Miranda started her business when she was 16 years old. Now a senior at Communication Arts High School, she has her sights set on taking over the treat world.

Her flavors are not often seen in normal cereal treats. She makes plenty of chip flavored treats, too. One of them is just Hot Cheetos with marshmallows!

Watch the video above for a taste of Sweet T’s Treats, and be sure to put in your order on Instagram - just send a direct message.

Related articles: