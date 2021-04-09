‘Thursdays in the City’ church program offers individuals emotional support during pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – How is your emotional health right now?

With April being Stress Awareness Month, it’s a good time to take stock of how you’re feeling, especially during the pandemic, when a lot of folks have been in isolation, which can add to all the stress.

First Baptist Church of San Antonio has a series of in-person presentations and conversations this month to help deal with some of those mental challenges.

FBCSA will spend four weeks in April thinking through prominent issues surrounding mental health and exploring how the church can suffer with, live with and discover courage with one another as we face mental health challenges in ourselves and our loved ones.

Free childcare is available with registration online.

“We will indeed be looking at mental health,” said Brian Richardson, associate pastor of Pastoral Care in Single Adults at First Baptist Church. “Every week we will look at what mental health challenges actually are. And then we will look at resources to help families and people who are feeling all alone with mental health challenges.”

Thursdays in the City calendar run from 7- p.m. (Free parking in the orange lot)

April 8: COVID-Exhaustion and well-being

April 15: Understanding mental health challenges

April 22: Therapy, faith, medication and mental health

April 29: Families and mental health

If you are interested in participating in a program, register here fbcsa.org/thinc. FBCSA also offers on-site counseling.