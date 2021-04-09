Unicorn Cake Gems - magical treat for National Unicorn Day

SAN ANTONIO – When we saw the colorful and magical treats coming out of Adi Bear Sweets we knew, they’d could create the perfect dessert for National Unicorn Day.
For National Unicorn Day , Adi Bear Sweets made Unicorn Cake Gems
Ingredients
Colored melted chocolate
Cake
Buttercream frosting
Piping bags
Chocolate molds
Decoration
Chocolate flowers
Horns
Fondant ears
Sprinkles
Edible Marker
What to do:
First, put a spoonful of chocolate in the mold. When it dries put cake in the mold and cover with spoonful of chocolate. Decorate mold into a unicorn.
Adi Bear Sweets has become a sensation on social media. 15 thousand followers on Tiktok @adibearsweets and nearly 200 thousand likes last year.
Owner, Laurie Avila McDonald would be happy to create you a cake masterpiece like this. Contact her through Instagram @adibearsweets to place your order.