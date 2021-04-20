Tootie Pie Co. opens new location in Boerne

BOERNE – Despite the name, Tootie Pie Company t’s a combination of all the sweets that make you smile.

Inside the new location in Boerne, you can purchase whole pies, cakes, muffins, cookies and even pizza from Boerne-based, Z’s Pizza.

“We are happy to be partnering with so many here in Boerne,” co-owner Brian Demski said.

If you’re looking to purchase a whole pie or custom cake, they ask for at least ten days notice. The new location is 1445 S. Main St. in Boerne.

Here’s a little more background on who “Tootie” is, from the Tootie Pie website:

Ruby Lorraine Feagan, better known as Tootie, began baking and selling pies in her home in the early 1980s. Over the years she perfected her recipes, and became famous for selling hundreds of her six-pound Original Apple Pies at her little shop in Medina, Texas. She later entered and won baking contests all over the Texas Hill Country, ultimately taking top spots at the national level. In 2005, she moved her shop to Boerne, Texas, where the company continued to bake up sweet ideas with the help of Tootie’s daughter, Bobbie Keese. Since then the company has grown and been noticed by the likes of the New York Times, Southern Living Magazine, Bon Appetit, Texas Monthly and Neiman Marcus. Tootie and Bobbie have retired, but their legacy of bringing people together with handcrafted baked goods is still at the heart of everything we do.

Tootie pie Co. and The Cake Plate share the love for quality desserts and you can get both at this new location. Click here to place an order.