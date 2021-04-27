3 Italian soda flavors to try this spring + new coffee creation, the mocha float

SAN ANTONIO – Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you can still get refreshing spring sips at What’s Brewing? Coffee Roasters.

The local coffee shop is now offering Italian sodas at its new drive-thru location at 12054 Blanco Rd. Today, Mike and Fiona tried them in three flavors: pomegranate, watermelon and orange tangerine.

An Italian soda is a fun drink made from carbonated water and flavored syrup, with or without the addition of cream or milk, oat milk, almond milk or whatever kind of creamy beverage you like to enjoy. The Italian sodas at What’s Brewing? are made with Topo Chico, giving them a San Antonio twist.

Watch the video above to see how easy they are to make.

If you’re a coffee drinker, What’s Brewing? has plenty of iced coffee options, as well as something new to try - the mocha float. To see how it’s made, watch the video below.

