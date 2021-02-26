‘Let the good times roll’ with coffee in hand

SAN ANTONIO – Cajun Coffee Shack is a veteran-owned, small business that combines the influences of Cajun culture with the Pacific Northwest espresso stand.

“Espresso stands, like ours, are on just about every other street corner, and we wanted to bring that concept to San Antonio area,” said co-owner Katey Barrios.

The coffee stand offers a vast menu, with specialty drinks like The Gator Bite, Aloha Mocha, Snickers, Italian sodas and its newest addition, the “Jen Drink,” created by SA Live’s very own Java Jen.

If you want a fancy espresso drink but don’t want the calories, you can ask for sugar-free options. Cajun Coffee Shack also offers several beverages for non-coffee drinkers, including The Gator Bite, which is a Red Bull-Italian soda concoction with a gator gummy on the bottom of the cup.

Veterans and first responders can get a discount with identification.

For more information on Cajun Coffee Shack, click here.

