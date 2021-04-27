Nonprofit offers MemorAbility virtual program for people with Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Morgan’s Wonderland is all about including people with special needs, and that includes people dealing with Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia.

The park has a free virtual session coming up on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon as part of its MemorAbility program. It’s intended for family members and caregivers of individuals with special needs who may also be dealing with Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias.

Nicky Young, “edutainment” director with Morgan’s Wonderland, encouraged the community to register for the virtual program.

“Start loving your brain now,” Young said. “It’s never too late or too early to incorporate healthy brain habits. You know, brain games such as crossword puzzles or Sudoku or even descriptors, which will do it a little bit, are great tools to challenge your brain, which help contribute to lowering your risk in developing dementia later in life. In addition to exercising your mind, other ways to reduce your risk of dementia include being physically active, eating healthy, not smoking, drinking less alcohol, (being) body healthy, heart-healthy (and) brain healthy.”

This is an opportunity to ask questions and hear from experts from the Whelmed Charitable Foundation, U.S. Health Science Center, School of Nursing from the Alzheimer’s Association, Alamo Area Council of Governments, the Down Syndrome Association and Morgan’s Wonderland.

“What we’ve learned is, in our communities, individuals with special needs, sometimes with Down syndrome -- some may develop dementia,” Young said. “This program allows you to learn from experts in our community from early signs all the way to long-term planning.”

To sign up for the virtual program, click or tap here.