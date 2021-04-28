Live from the Southside: 4 unusual chamoy treats

SAN ANTONIO – SA Live has teamed up with Live from the Southside Magazine to feature a South Side business every month. For April, it’s Chamoy Y Mas.

Chamoy y Mas is a family owned business, established in August of 2020 in the heart of San Antonio’s South Side. It’s a new sweet and sour candy shop that’s about all things chamoy.

What makes this local business stand out are its one-of-kind creations, like the chamoy charcuterie board...

or the golden chamoy Easter eggs...

We all know, you can put chamoy on pretty much anything, but we wanted to know, what were the three of most surprising things they’ve ever covered in chamoy? Owners Alex Ramos and Felicia Benavides said these creations got the biggest reactions:

1. Chamoy corn nuts