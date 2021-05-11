Cloudy icon
How to make your own streamer garland for Fiesta Porch Parade

Enter the Fiesta Porch Parade now - May 24 + check out KSAT Deals special for The Stream Factory

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

SAN ANTONIO – Are you decorating your home for the Fiesta Porch Parade? Here’s a pro tip from The Stream Factory and the skinny on a KSAT Deals special on decorations.

Watch the video above to learn how to make your own Fiesta streamer garland at home.

The Stream Factory is offering a big discount on KSAT Deals. Check it out here. To enter your home in the Fiesta Porch Parade, click here. Entries will be accepted now through May 24.

