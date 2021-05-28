SA Dessert shop hosts hero party & you’re invited

SAN ANTONIO – Gigi’s Cupcakes and Miss San Antonio 2021, Natalie Torresdey, wanna shine a spotlight on people doing great things in the San Antonio community. They’ve teamed up to give a local unsung hero and a frontline hero, a dessert gift package worth $500.

Nominations were taken on Gigi’s Cupcakes facebook and instagram, but are now closed. The winners will be celebrated at a Hero Appreciation Event hosted by Gigi’s Cupcakes. The public is invited to attend on Saturday, May 29 at their store located at 434 N. Loop 1604. There will be free cupcakes, a cupcake swirling contest, sweet treat raffles, and the hero award presentation. It’s happening from noon to 3 p.m. Don’t miss the fun!