SA Live

Charm City Snoballs brings new twist to icy treats in San Antonio

Cool down from the summer weather with - not snowcones - snoballs!

Madeline Holdsworth
, SA Live Intern

Robert Morin
, SA Live Producer

Charm City Snoballs brings new twist to icy treats in San Antonio | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Charm City Snoballs joins us with a New Orleans and Baltimore twist on - not snowcones - snoballs!

Owner Jason Benson of Charm City Snoballs went from slinging cocktails to slinging snowballs. He actually bought the business for his wife, a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader. Together, they shared a few of their popular snoball goodies, including egg custard flavor!

These icy treats will be perfect for the kids this summer. Check out their Instagram and website to learn more about Charm City Snoballs.

