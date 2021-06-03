Score a free 2020-21 KSAT Fiesta medal at this store

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a Fiesta medal fanatic? Get ready, set, go!

The Revive Sleep Center at Living Spaces currently has KSAT 12 2020-21 Fiesta medals for the community.

Medals will be handed out while supplies last. Living Spaces is located at 4239 N. Loop 1604 West.

There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.

Related Fiesta articles:

Fiesta 2021 event schedule released

Musical lineup for popular Fiesta event at Market Square released

Edison High School students’ custom Vans among top five finalists in nationwide art contest

Ad

Masks not required for vaccinated at NIOSA; new touchless pay system means no waiting for tickets