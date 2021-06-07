As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 7, 2021

There are several free splash pads around San Antonio at local parks.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., New Orleans food favorites in a San Antonio style, free splash pad fun for the summer, hot summer fashion and a South Texas gardener on a new TV show.

NOLA Bayou Bites food truck joins us with a twist on shrimp and grits. They’re going to be at a Juneteenth Block Party next Friday. Details about the event here.

There are several parks around town where you can have free splash pad fun this summer, and Jen is taking us to one of them - Pearsall Park! Here is a list of parks that have free splash pads and where you can find them:

1. Benavides Park (1500 Saltillo St.)

2. Elmendorf Lake Park (3700 W. Commerce St.)

3. Hemisfair Park (600 Hemisfair Plaza Way)

4. Lincoln Park (2915 E. Commerce St.)

5. Pearsall Park (5102 Old Pearsall Rd.)

Fiona has a new installment of The Look, bringing you hot summer fashion looks with Leighton Whittington of Leighton W. Couture.

