NOLA Bayou Bites puts a twist on classic New Orleans flavors

SAN ANTONIO – Mike and Fiona get down in the kitchen with the owner of NOLA Bayou Bites and they make some popular New Orleans meals.

Owner April Washington loves to cook, but this is her first job in the food industry and she is having a good time doing it. Watch the video above to see how she makes “shrimp and jazzy grits,” a twist with fried balls of grits instead of the classic bowl.

Washington also makes fried bread pudding. She said the got the idea because she only likes the crispy corners of traditional bread pudding, so she wanted every bite to have that crunch.

Check out NOLA Bayou Bites’ Instagram page to see more menu items, and look for the food truck at the Juneteenth SA Block Party/Fair on Saturday, June 19.