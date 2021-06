Grilled oysters at this new, must-try Riverwalk restaurant | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Steve McHugh has a new restaurant on the Riverwalk. Landrace features elevated cuisine that celebrates regional Texas ingredients.

On the show today, McHugh shared a few summer grilling tips that will give your next meal some delicious flavor. Watch the video above to learn more.

Some of Landrace’s popular dishes include grilled oysters, pork chops and grilled Caesar salad. Check out the restaurant’s website for more information.