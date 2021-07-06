As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 6

As Seen On SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, wood-fire pizza, an urban winery in downtown San Antonio, a junior baker makes summer treats & the story of a local fitness trainer who once trained Tim Duncan.

A French bistro is going Italian. Bist09 in Alamo Heights has just starting making wood-fire pizza. We’re lighting up the ovens and making our own.

RE: Rooted 210 Urban Winery is one of the newest places to grab your vino. The coolest part, they do kegs and growlers of their Texan wine.

Cakes Couture is offering a summer baking program for the kiddos. One of their junior bakers will be showing off his new skills by making summer treats.

And our Real San Antonian series continues with the story of Echols Fitness, a local fitness trainer who once trained Tim Duncan.

