Peach cobbler latte + 3 more summer sips at Summer Moon Coffee

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something to cool off while getting a caffeine jolt, Summer Moon Coffee has released four new drinks. They include the “iced peach cobbler latte,” “iced blueberry crisp latte” “The Pink Pear” and “Moon Drop.”

Rhonda and Scott Crocker are the owners of the Austin-based coffee shop chain. They are expanding here in San Antonio--quickly gaining a cult-following.

“We roast our beans over Texas oak,” owner Rhonda Crocker said. “I think that’s what makes us stand-out.”

They are also known for their signature coffee sweetener: moon milk.

“It’s our secret family recipe that we make our lattes with,” owner Sam Crocker said. “One of the biggest things to come out of the pandemic is the to-go moon milk.”

The Crockers tell us that they are getting ready to open another location near the Stone Oak area. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with their new locations and seasonal drinks.