As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Once in a Wild mobile and virtual zoo will bring exotic animals to your home.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Wild Wednesday with cockatiels, chameleons and more! Plus, steak and watermelon salad, summer sippers, a new food truck park and more.

Happy Wild Wednesday! We’re celebrating with Once in a Wild mobile and virtual zoo and five animals you might not have seen up close before.

What’s the wildest pet you’ve ever had? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

David Elder, host of Texas Eats, joins us live at El Camino Food Truck Park, the city’s newest spot for summer fun. It has all kinds of food trucks with all kinds of flavors. Don’t miss it!

Ad

Dr. Shalene McNeill with Beef Loving Texans is cooking up a summer watermelon and steak salad for us, and Vianney Rodriguez from Sweet Life Bake is blending up a yellow watermelon summer sipper.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.