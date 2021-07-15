Mostly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 15, 2021

Tapas spot in Boerne, new music by the Solis Brothers, fajita tacos, shrimp + grits, more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Tapas and wine at Botero in Boerne.
Tapas and wine at Botero in Boerne. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., shrimp and grits, fajita tacos, a tapas spot in Boerne, new music from the local band the Solis Brothers and more.

Bring on the food! Chef Ceasar Zepeda is sharing new menu items from two of his restaurants. Shrimp and grits will grace the menu of the Northwest Side brunch spot, Alamo Biscuit Company, while Sangria on the Burg is introducing a dinner menu featuring fajita tacos.

What’s your favorite way to eat shrimp? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Jen takes us out to Botero Tapas & Wine Bar in Boerne for a taste of Spain without leaving Texas.

The Solis Brothers are coming out with a new EP and they’re playing new songs for us today on the show! Learn more about this local band here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email