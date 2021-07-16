Clear icon
82º

SA Live

Summer hot spot: The most colorful food truck park in San Antonio

El Camino Food Truck Park is the city’s newest place for over-the-top food & drinks

Madeline Holdsworth, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: sa live, El Camino Food Truck Park, holy smoke, food truck, david elder
Sneak peek: The most colorful food truck park in San Antonio | SA Live | KSAT 12
Sneak peek: The most colorful food truck park in San Antonio | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Have you been to El Camino Food Truck Park along the San Antonio River yet? Our resident foodie, David Elder, gives us a taste.

He stopped by Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos at the food truck park to sample some of their menu items, including sliced brisket and the “Holy Grail Cheese” stuffed with mac n cheese and topped with “Texas twinkies” (pictured above).

The venue also has a bar with refreshing frozen cocktails, beer and an old fashioned with a kick.

You can find out more about El Camino Food Truck Park here. It’s located at 1009 Avenue B in San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Madeline is a digital media intern for SA Live. She studies Agriculture Communication and Journalism at Texas A&M University.

email

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email