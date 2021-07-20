Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Grain-free baking + chicken nuggets, free event at Briscoe Museum, National Moon Day + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Blueberry muffins and they're grain-free? The answer is yes with Pure Heart Foods.
Blueberry muffins and they're grain-free? The answer is yes with Pure Heart Foods. (Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, grain-free baking, a free event for National Day of the Cowboy, make your own Christmas in July and more.

Pure Heart Foods is showing us how to make grain-free blueberry muffins and breaded chicken nuggets. You’ll save 15% on their products with the code SALIVE on their website.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum has a free event this Saturday for National Day of the Cowboy. You’ll find more information here and you can RSVP via email by contacting RSVP@briscoemuseum.org.

Christmas in July? Sure, why not! The Rustic Brush is sharing some ideas for things you can make to celebrate the holiday this summer.

It’s also National Moon Day! Would you go to space? What’s the one thing you would bring with you - besides electronics, people or pets? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

It’s also Jen’s birthday! Happy birthday, Jen-Bear! We’re celebrating with a homemade cake from Dario’s Bakery.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

