As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Blueberry muffins and they're grain-free? The answer is yes with Pure Heart Foods.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, grain-free baking, a free event for National Day of the Cowboy, make your own Christmas in July and more.

Pure Heart Foods is showing us how to make grain-free blueberry muffins and breaded chicken nuggets. You’ll save 15% on their products with the code SALIVE on their website.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum has a free event this Saturday for National Day of the Cowboy. You’ll find more information here and you can RSVP via email by contacting RSVP@briscoemuseum.org.

Christmas in July? Sure, why not! The Rustic Brush is sharing some ideas for things you can make to celebrate the holiday this summer.

It’s also National Moon Day! Would you go to space? What’s the one thing you would bring with you - besides electronics, people or pets? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

It’s also Jen’s birthday! Happy birthday, Jen-Bear! We’re celebrating with a homemade cake from Dario’s Bakery.

