New craft beer, K9 Lager, helps dogs find homes with veterans

SAN ANTONIO – Our four-legged friend, Grace, came to SA Live to share her tricks and comforting abilities that help with veteran therapy.

She’s one of the dogs from K9s for Warriors, an organization that adopts dogs from the pound and trains them to comfort military veterans who have PTSD.

You can help their mission by purchasing the new K9s for Warriors and Texas Beer Co. craft beer, K9 Lager. The proceeds will go to benefit the organization.

Check out K9s for Warriors’ website to learn more about them, and click here to learn about the new Petco Love K9 Center.