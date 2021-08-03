As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 3, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, chamoy beer, support a local outdoor and decor spot, a Celebrity Chat with Dante Basco and more.

Alamo Beer Co. has a new brew and it’s perfect for summer hangs. Chamoy Cowboy is available for limited release. More info here.

Support local with outdoor decor at Chica Verde. Jen visits this hot spot for planters, patio furniture and more.

You know him as Rufio from “Hook,” and today we’re getting to know a little bit more about the actor Dante Basco in a new Celebrity Chat.

A San Antonio business featured on Netflix is making traditional family recipes from Mexico. We take you out to Carnitas Don Raul food truck.

Plus, Texas musician Chuck Wimer sings a new country song and Cakes Couture in New Braunfels bakes Mike a birthday cake.

