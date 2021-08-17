Mostly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 17, 2021

La Bendita aguas frescas, adoptable cats & kittens, Tejano street food, water party games & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

It's National Black Cat Appreciation Day!
It's National Black Cat Appreciation Day! (Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., adoptable and cuddly cats and kittens, Tejano street food two different ways, water games you can rent for your next party, a local aguas frescas business seen on Netflix and more.

It’s National Black Cat Appreciation Day and Jen is celebrating our dark, furry friends at Animal Defense League of Texas. Check out the adoptable cats and kittens you can bring home for a deal!

Two chefs roll out their sauces and maybe even engage in a little competition today as we welcome Bucho! Tejano Street Fare to the show.

You may have seen them on Netflix. We’re taking you out to La Bendita Aguas Frescas & Paletas for traditional Mexican treats and sips.

Games2U is celebrating the end of summer with a backyard water party and they’re getting a little help from the Mays Family YMCA in Stone Oak.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

