SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Fall week continues with delicious dishes, drinks and scents!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, or fall week continues with organic, sustainable, bath and beauty products from Organically Bath & Beauty, that will make your bath time feel like autumn.

Then, we check out fall candle aromas made by Soular Therapy, a local, luxury fragrance designer that makes the famous scents for places like the Hotel Thompson and Hotel Emma.

Plus, delicious dishes and drinks for the season from Ambler Texas Kitchen.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

