As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 22, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s day three of our fall kick-of week and it’s all about decorating! We are helping you transform your home inside and out.

It’s a good idea to decorate smart and save money and Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shows us some inexpensive fall DIY decorations.

If you’re looking for a fun activity for the kids to help with, Rainbow Gardens has everything you need for a fall fairy garden and Spare Parts has even more fun projects to do with the kids

Amazing smells coming out of the kitchen are a great way to make your home feel like fall. We’ve got some easy recipes from Fischer & Weiser.

Then, fall fashion steps up for the guys! Stephen Delgado with Bexar Essentials shows off three stylish looks for the season.

Ad

Plus, we sample baked goods celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with La Familia Cortez.

The best gymnasts in the U.S. are headed to the Alamo City for the Gold Over America Tour! We chat with Olympic silver medal winner Jordan Chiles about her Olympic experience and how you can see the team perform live!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.