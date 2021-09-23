Interested in going solar? 7 benefits to consider

If you have questions about solar system installation or are ready to invest, contact Roof Fix today and begin a service request.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Need a new roof or are you considering making the switch to solar?

One local company is offering a bundle deal for people who are selecting both services.

If you are a homeowner trying to decide if solar is the right fit, Roof Fix has provided seven benefits to consider when purchasing residential solar panels -- plus, Duane Charping, founder and owner of Roof Fix, took some time to explain why it’s important to go solar with a local company.

Why go solar?

“Right now, the federal government and the utility companies are paying you to switch, and we’re talking about thousands of dollars,” Charping said. “We can also eliminate your utility bill -- as we eliminate the utility bill, we could switch it out with a payment as low as $96 a month, and that could also include your roof. It’s like getting a free roof when you go solar, and you just save hundreds of dollars with the thousands of dollars that the federal government, the utility companies are going to pay you. (It) makes it the best time to go solar.”

Renewable energy is environmentally friendly, a well-known advantage of investing in solar energy. However, solar panels for homes also have many other advantages, according to Roof Fix:

You save money on energy bills. Receive a $2,500 rebate from CPS Energy. Reduce your energy dependence. Lower your carbon footprint. Combat rising energy costs. Invest in clean, renewable energy. You can score 26% tax credits.

Many homeowners wonder whether solar energy is worth the initial cost of investment, but home solar systems start saving money from the moment they’re installed, the company said.

With solar energy, the benefits are almost endless.

If you’re ready to lower energy costs, reduce your carbon footprint and become energy independent, it’s never been easier to start saving with solar power. Today, advanced solar technology allows any home to be fitted with a quality solar panel system at an affordable price. When you’re ready for solar energy, Roof Fix says the company is here to help.

Roof Fix explains how solar works

Simply put, solar systems soak up energy from the sun for clean, renewable energy, but it’s a little more complicated than that.

First, your solar panels capture energy from the sun as direct current, which is then sent down to the system’s inverter. The inverter converts the direct current into the electricity we use to power our home, alternating current.

Don’t worry about not having enough energy. Solar systems are connected to the grid as well, and a net energy meter will track home much electricity your solar system generates and how much electricity you use from the grid to supplement it.

If you generate more energy than you use, the electricity will be sent backward into the grid, and you’ll receive a credit to be used when your system isn’t generating as much energy.

When making the switch to solar it’s important to go with a company that has a GAF partnership.

What is a GAF partnership?

GAF is the leading roofing manufacturer in North America with 130 years of continuous innovation. Roof Fix is the only GAF Master Elite contractor in the area, according to the company. Roof Fix has partnered with GAF to provide and exclusive solar system that is integrated into the roof, installs like a skylight with a smooth and symmetrical appearance and has no wires or conduits.

Watch the video above to learn more about Roof Fix.

